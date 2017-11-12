Soon-to-be Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne made plenty of magic during their years with the Anaheim Ducks, and lucky for fans, they showed they’ve still got it during Sunday’s Legends game in Toronto.

Selanne made a nifty between-the-legs dish to his old running mate, and Kariya promptly sniped one past their one-time goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere.

There was a little bit of forced fate on the play, however. Kariya began the game on Team Messier, but was traded to Team Kurri between periods for a reuniting with Selanne.

As a duo with the Ducks, they combined for 974 points over six seasons,

The game marks Kariya’s first time on the ice since retiring in 2010, and it’s just the latest in an action-packed weekend that saw him receive his Hall of Fame jacket and ring, as well as a touching story from a cancer survivor. He’ll be inducted into the Hall on Monday night, along with Selanne, Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette, Mark Recchi, Clarke Drake and Jeremy Jacobs.