The NHL has agreed to consider a Seattle expansion proposal, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday.

The cost of the team is $650 million, and Seattle would become the 32nd NHL team.

The ownership group includes David Bonderman who is a private equity CEO and Jerry Bruckheimer who is a Hollywood producer.

Bettman said the Board of Governors has agreed to accept and consider the proposal, allowing the group to conduct a season ticket drive.

The Seattle City Council approved a privately financed $600 million renovation to KeyArena on Monday.

The process will be similar to Las Vegas relocation. The Vegas expansion fee was $500 million.

Bettman said the group is only looking at Seattle for expansion, leaving Quebec City and Houston alone.