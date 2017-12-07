NHL Agrees to Consider Seattle Expansion Proposal

The NHL has agreed to consider a Seattle expansion proposal.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 07, 2017

The NHL has agreed to consider a Seattle expansion proposal, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday.

The cost of the team is $650 million, and Seattle would become the 32nd NHL team.

The ownership group includes David Bonderman who is a private equity CEO and Jerry Bruckheimer who is a Hollywood producer. 

Bettman said the Board of Governors has agreed to accept and consider the proposal, allowing the group to conduct a season ticket drive. 

The Seattle City Council approved a privately financed $600 million renovation to KeyArena on Monday. 

The process will be similar to Las Vegas relocation. The Vegas expansion fee was $500 million. 

Bettman said the group is only looking at Seattle for expansion, leaving Quebec City and Houston alone. 

 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters