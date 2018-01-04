Things got chippy between the Sharks and Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday, and then they turned hairy.

Centers Nazem Kadri and Joe Thornton got themselves kicked out of the opening draw and brought their beef along with them outside the faceoff circle and over to the wing. As soon as the puck dropped, so too did their gloves.

The scrap itself wasn't much but it was still incredible to see unfold. pic.twitter.com/okyfSzCw8u — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 5, 2018

Their tussle was a short one, but it had a bit of a surprise ending for both players, with Kadri getting a little more than he bargained for:

Kadri literally drops a handful of Thornton's beard on the ice after the fight. Ew. pic.twitter.com/Ncgprzax0G — Flintor (@TheFlintor) January 5, 2018

Here’s a picture of @ADell32 holding part of Jumbo’s beard pic.twitter.com/20iDKLOERs — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 5, 2018

We’ll give the official decision to Kadri… but only by a whisker.