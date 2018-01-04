Nazem Kadri Ripped Out Some of Joe Thornton's Beard During Their Fight

Screengrab via NBC Sports CA

The tussle between Joe Thornton and Nazem Kadri didn't last long, but it got hairy.

By Michael Blinn
January 04, 2018

Things got chippy between the Sharks and Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday, and then they turned hairy.

Centers Nazem Kadri and Joe Thornton got themselves kicked out of the opening draw and brought their beef along with them outside the faceoff circle and over to the wing. As soon as the puck dropped, so too did their gloves.

Their tussle was a short one, but it had a bit of a surprise ending for both players, with Kadri getting a little more than he bargained for:

We’ll give the official decision to Kadri… but only by a whisker.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters