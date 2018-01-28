Report: Flames Will Put Jaromir Jagr On Unconditional Waivers Monday

This could indicate the end to Jaromir Jagr's NHL career.

By Associated Press
January 28, 2018

Two people with direct knowledge of the move say the Calgary Flames have placed Jaromir Jagr on waivers.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team had not announced the transaction. Jagr is on regular waivers, though one person tells the AP that if the 45-year-old clears, he'll be placed on unconditional waivers Monday for the purpose of terminating his NHL contract so he can return to Europe to finish the season.

Jagr had a goal and six assists in 22 games this season for the Flames and hasn't played since Dec. 31 because of what the team called a lower-body injury. Calgary put him on injured reserve Jan. 14.

