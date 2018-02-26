The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and several big names could be on the move. With the postseason looming, a number of teams are looking to bolster their rosters to make a run at the Stanley Cup, while other franchises are thinking about the long-term future.

This weekend, the Rangers traded longtime star Rick Nash to the Bruins as the rebuilding process gets underway in New York. The Rangers acquired forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, prospect Ryan Lindgren and two draft picks, including a first-rounder. New York also dealt Derick Brassard to the Penguins, giving Pittsburgh another formidable center.

Other notable players that could be moved before the deadline include Thomas Vanek, Erik Karlsson and multiple Detroit Red Wings, including Luke Glendening, Thomas Tatar and Mike Green.

Check out the latest NHL trade rumors below.

• The Blue Jackets have traded for defenseman Ian Cole. They'll give Ottawa third-rounder and Nick Moutrey. (Elliotte Friedman, Hockey Night in Canada)

• The Canucks did not dress Thomas Vanek on Sunday amid rumors Vancouver will deal him elsewhere before the deadline. (Sportsnet Canada)

• A number of teams are reportedly interested in Senators forward Erik Karlsson, including Tampa Bay. But if the Senators insist on placing Bobby Ryan in the trade, Karlsson could remain with Ottawa, at least until the summer. (National Post)

• As the Rangers rebuild continues, Ryan McDonagh drew some interest from Washington. But the Caps have likely moved on. (Elliotte Friedman, Hockey Night in Canada)

• The Blue Jackets offered the Blackhawks a third-round pick in exchange for Artem Anisimov. The proposed deal hasn't gotten any traction, however. (Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times)