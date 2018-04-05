Daniel Sedin scored the game winner in overtime with his twin Henrik getting the primary assist in the pairs' final home game as Canucks on Thursday.

The two will retire at the end of the season and the win was a perfect ending in Vancouver for the brothers.

The 37-year-old twins played 17 years in the league after they were drafted together in 1999 out of Sweden.

He scored the overtime winner for his 23rd goal of the season and 393rd career goal.

Of course the Sedins combined for the OT winner. At 2:33 of OT. #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/c3hLvFmMrt — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 6, 2018

Daniel also scored a goal in the second period, getting the secondary assist from his brother.

Goal No.392 for Daniel Sedin, in all its gloriousness. #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/R8FyA8X8TZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 6, 2018

Daniel is the Canucks all-time leading goal scorer.

Daniel Sedin scored? Ya, he's done that a lot in his career. #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/U0QayeJVuX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 6, 2018

The two were honored before the game

Wow! When's the last time anybody got this much love and respect? #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/ETwPvq8sXp — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) April 6, 2018

Fans kept giving standing ovations and chants for the brothers throughout the game.

The two were saluted after the game as well to chants of "Hall of fame."

The two won gold together for Sweden at the 2006 Olympics.