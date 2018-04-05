Watch: Daniel Sedin Scores Overtime Game Winner in Final Home Game As Canuck With Twin Henrik

Daniel Sedin scored the game winner in overtime with his twin Henrik getting the primary assist in the pairs' final home game as Canucks on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

The two will retire at the end of the season and the win was a perfect ending in Vancouver for the brothers. 

The 37-year-old twins played 17 years in the league after they were drafted together in 1999 out of Sweden.

He scored the overtime winner for his 23rd goal of the season and 393rd career goal. 

Daniel also scored a goal in the second period, getting the secondary assist from his brother. 

Daniel is the Canucks all-time leading goal scorer. 

The two were honored before the game

Fans kept giving standing ovations and chants for the brothers throughout the game.

The two were saluted after the game as well to chants of "Hall of fame."

The two won gold together for Sweden at the 2006 Olympics. 

 

