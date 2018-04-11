The NHL playoffs are finally here and the schedule is set.

The chase for the Stanley Cup will commence on Wednesday, April 11 with three series openers. The Pittsburgh Penguins host state rivals Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights play their first playoff game in franchise history.

Thursday, April 12 will see the remaining five series begin, with the Lightning and Predators hoping to live up to their lofty expectations as favorites.

Last year's Stanley Cup playoffs provided a dramatic finish, with the Pittsburgh Penguins defending their title against the Nashville Predators.

Below is a list of all of the Stanley Cup winners since 2010.

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins over Nashville Predators, 4-2

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins over San Jose Sharks, 4-2

2015: Chicago Blackhawks over Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-2

2014: Los Angeles Kings over New York Rangers, 4-1

2013: Chicago Blackhawks over Boston Bruins, 4-2

2012: Los Angeles Kings over New Jersey Devils, 4-2

2011: Boston Bruins over Vancouver Canucks, 4-3

2010: Chicago Blackhawks over Philadelphia Flyers, 4-2