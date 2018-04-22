The Philadelphia Flyers' season is over after an 8-5 loss in Game 6 against in-state rivals Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

But even with the loss, the Flyers provided the league with the best story of the playoffs.

Center Sean Couturier missed Game 4 with a "lower-body injury" after colliding with teammate Radko Gudas in practice.

But Couturier would return for the final two games of the series, fighting through the injury to post six points (four goals, two assists) in those games including a hat trick in the finale. But, as it turns out, Couturier's injury wasn't just another bruise, it was actually a torn MCL.

I know hockey players are tough, but Couturier played Games 5 and 6 on an injury that usually takes at least four weeks to heal, and he was the best player on the team while doing so. And it's not like Couturier was playing timidly out there, he was battling to do anything in his power to force a Game 7.

If that isn't the definition of tough, then I don't know what is. Even with the loss, it might be hard for another player to top this performance.