During Game 2 of their second-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, the Nashville Predators took the time to honor James Shaw, Jr., the man who disarmed the Antioch Waffle House shooter one week ago.

The local hero was honored in-game on Sunday night and met head coach Peter Laviolette.

Head Coach Peter Laviolette meets local Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. before tonight’s game. Shaw will be honored in-game. #Preds | #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/k9D4NJ5Yfp — p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 29, 2018

The @PredsNHL honored James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Nashville-area Waffle House last week. 👏💛 pic.twitter.com/UDhyGOfRug — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018

He also received his own customized jersey and chatted with players before the game.

The Predators honored James Shaw Jr., who saved lives during the shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, with a personalized jersey. pic.twitter.com/Vi4hXbW74W — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2018

Well done, Predators.