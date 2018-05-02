Caps' Tom Wilson Suspended for Three Games for Illegal Head Check

Wilson is suspended for three games for an illegal head check on Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese.

By Scooby Axson
May 02, 2018

The NHL suspended Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson for three games for an illegal check to the head on Pittsburgh forward Zach Aston-Reese, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

Wilson delivered a crushing hit to Aston-Reese with 10 minutes remaining in the second period of Washington's 4–3 win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup.

Wilson's hit was close to the Capitals bench, sending Aston-Reese crashing straight to the ice. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and broken jaw. Wilson was not penalized for the hit.

Wilson was also not disciplined for a hit in Game 2 after hitting Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the head.

"We lose a guy to a broken jaw that's going to require surgery and a concussion because of another high hit to the head," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sulliva naid. "At some point, we would hope that the league might do something."

Washington leads the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 is Thursday in Pittsburgh.

