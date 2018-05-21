The Lightning are looking to win another Stanley Cup after capturing their lone championship in 2004.

Tampa Bay's 2004 title was also the team's first-ever appearance in the Finals, where they beat the Flames in seven games.

One of the biggest moments for the Lightning came in Game 6 with the series tied 3-3.

With less than seven minutes left in regulation, Lightning goalie Nikolai Khabibulin knocked away Oleg Saprykin's shot, which bounced off of Flames teammate Martin Gelinas' skate towards the net. It appeared Khabibulin stopped the puck at the goal line, and the play was not reviewed.

A later replay revealed that Khabibulin stopped the puck after it crossed the line.

Game 6 stretched into double overtime, where the Lightning's Martin St. Louis scored to send the series to a seventh game.

Khabibulin stopped sixteen goals to help the Lightning maintain their early 2-1 lead and win Game 7.

Tampa Bay returned to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015 but lost to the Blackhawks.