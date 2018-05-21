Even Las Vegas superfan Wayne Newton can't believe what the Vegas Golden Knights have accomplished.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Newton said. “Everywhere I go, people are talking about this team. I never thought, in all the years I’ve lived in Las Vegas, we’d see an ice hockey team take over this city.”

Newton attended the game in Winnipeg with his wife, Kathleen. He headlines a Windows Showroom at Bally's Hotel and Casino and is widely known as Mr. Las Vegas.

As the players took care of business, Newton was seen taking pictures with fans, team reps and even the mascot.

“It’s been unbelievable, the timing of all this,” Newton said. “I’ve said, ever since we had the tragedy on October First, that if anything positive can come from that event, it is that the world can see the passion Las Vegas has. This has always been a very passionate community, and we’re seeing it with this team.”

The 71-year-old Newton has lived in Vegas for 60 years and has been a symbol for Sin City ever since.