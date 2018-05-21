Who is Wayne Newton?

The Las Vegas superfan has lived in sin city for 60 years.

By Nihal Kolur
May 21, 2018

Even Las Vegas superfan Wayne Newton can't believe what the Vegas Golden Knights have accomplished.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Newton said. “Everywhere I go, people are talking about this team. I never thought, in all the years I’ve lived in Las Vegas, we’d see an ice hockey team take over this city.”

Newton attended the game in Winnipeg with his wife, Kathleen. He headlines a Windows Showroom at Bally's Hotel and Casino and is widely known as Mr. Las Vegas. 

As the players took care of business, Newton was seen taking pictures with fans, team reps and even the mascot.

“It’s been unbelievable, the timing of all this,” Newton said. “I’ve said, ever since we had the tragedy on October First, that if anything positive can come from that event, it is that the world can see the passion Las Vegas has. This has always been a very passionate community, and we’re seeing it with this team.”

The 71-year-old Newton has lived in Vegas for 60 years and has been a symbol for Sin City ever since.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)