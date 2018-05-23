How to Watch Capitals vs. Lightning Game 7: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out where and when to watch Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

By Scooby Axson
May 23, 2018

On Wednesday, one Eastern Conference team's season will come to an end while the other will play on with a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup.

The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning play in a winner–take–all Game 7 from Tampa.

Washington took Game 6 at home, posting a 3–0 victory in which they dominated every facet of the game. T.J. Oshie scored two goals and Braden Holtby stopped all 24 shots he faced.

The home team has won the last two games in the series after the road team took the first four.

Tampa Bay is searching for its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2015, when they lost in six games to Chicago Blackhawks.

The Capitals have waited even longer in playing for Lord Stanley's Cup having last been in the Finals in 1998. They were swept by Detroit Red Wings in their only appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's how to watch the game:

When: May 23, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Watch

