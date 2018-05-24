Stanley Cup Final: Complete Schedule, Game Times, Dates

Find out when the Stanley Cup Final will be going on.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 24, 2018

The Stanley Cup Final starts Monday, May 28, and if the series goes all seven games, the finale will occur Wednesday, June 13. 

It's a matchup no one expected at the start of the season. 

The Vegas Golden Knights earned a berth in thier first season in the NHL by deafeating the Winnipeg Jets in six games.

Vegas will face the Washington Capitals, who beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. It's Washington's first Stanley Cup apperance since 1998.  

Vegas has home-ice advantage in the series because it finsihed with a higher point total in the regular season. Games 1 and 2, and 5 and 7 will be played in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule of games below:

Game 1: Monday, May 28 (@ VGK)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30 (@ VGK)

Game 3: Saturday, June 2 (@ WSH)

Game 4: Monday, June 4 (@ WSH)

Game 5: Thursday, June 7* (@ VGK)

Game 6: Sunday, June 10* (@ WSH)

Game 7: Wednesday, June 13* (@ VGK)

* - If necessary

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)