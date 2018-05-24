The Stanley Cup Final starts Monday, May 28, and if the series goes all seven games, the finale will occur Wednesday, June 13.

It's a matchup no one expected at the start of the season.

The Vegas Golden Knights earned a berth in thier first season in the NHL by deafeating the Winnipeg Jets in six games.

Vegas will face the Washington Capitals, who beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. It's Washington's first Stanley Cup apperance since 1998.

Vegas has home-ice advantage in the series because it finsihed with a higher point total in the regular season. Games 1 and 2, and 5 and 7 will be played in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Every game of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule of games below:

Game 1: Monday, May 28 (@ VGK)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30 (@ VGK)

Game 3: Saturday, June 2 (@ WSH)

Game 4: Monday, June 4 (@ WSH)

Game 5: Thursday, June 7* (@ VGK)

Game 6: Sunday, June 10* (@ WSH)

Game 7: Wednesday, June 13* (@ VGK)

* - If necessary