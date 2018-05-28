A matchup no one saw when the season started is here as the Washington Captials and Vegas Golden Knights are four wins away from hoisting their first Stanley Cup.

Of course Vegas is in its first year of existence and has dispatched all foes in impressive fashion, behind the steady goaltendeing of Marc–Andre Fluery, who has a .947 save percentage and 1.68 GAA this postseason.

The Capitals are looking to get rid of their own postseason failures, led by the steady play of star forward Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has led a balanced attack for Washington, as six other teammates have double-digit point totals in the playoffs.

Washington has eight wins in 10 road games in the playoffs and lost both regular season meetings to Vegas.

Here's how to watch Game 1:

Time: Monday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports