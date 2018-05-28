How to Watch Capitals vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Capitals and Golden Knights.

By Scooby Axson
May 28, 2018

A matchup no one saw when the season started is here as the Washington Captials and Vegas Golden Knights are four wins away from hoisting their first Stanley Cup.

Of course Vegas is in its first year of existence and has dispatched all foes in impressive fashion, behind the steady goaltendeing of Marc–Andre Fluery, who has a .947 save percentage and 1.68 GAA this postseason.

The Capitals are looking to get rid of their own postseason failures, led by the steady play of star forward Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has led a balanced attack for Washington, as six other teammates have double-digit point totals in the playoffs.

Washington has eight wins in 10 road games in the playoffs and lost both regular season meetings to Vegas.

Here's how to watch Game 1:

Time: Monday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)