2018 Stanley Cup Odds: Golden Knights Favorites to Win

Who does Vegas like to win the Stanley Cup?

By Nihal Kolur
May 28, 2018

The 2018 Stanley Cup Finals are finally here, as the Vegas Golden Knights will face off with the Washington Capitals for the title.

Vegas sportsbooks have listed the Golden Knights as -150 favorites over Washington, meaning you would have to bet $150 on Vegas to win $100.

Both franchises are looking for their first Stanley Cup title, with the Golden Knights reaching the final in their inaugural season.

Capitals' superstar Alex Ovechkin led the NHL with 49 regular-season goals and has scored 12 more in the playoffs; he will surely be on a mission to win his first Cup.

Vegas swept the Caps during the regular season, winning 2-0 and 4-3.

