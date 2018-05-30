How to watch Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Capitals and Golden Knights.
The Vegas Golden Knights inched closed to their first Stanley Cup championship after a Game 1 victory in the Final against the Washington Capitals.
Vegas took Game 1, 6–4, in a contest that featured four lead changes.
Tomas Nosek scored two third period goals, and while Marc–Andre Fluery was less than stellar in goal, he still stopped 24 shots.
Winning Game 1 is a good sign for the Golden Knights.
Each of the last six Game 1 winners of the Stanley Cup Final have gone on to win the championship.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports