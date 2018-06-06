The Washington Capitals have a long and somewhat frustrating history, seeing multiple playoff failures in trying to reach their elusive first Stanley Cup championship.

Although Washington has won the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the team with the league's best record, three times, none of those seasons have resulted in a title.

The one time they did get to the Stanley Cup Final in 1998, they were swept by the Detroit Red Wings.

The Capitals look to win their first Stanley Cup title against the Vegas Golden Knights.