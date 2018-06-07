Watch: Lars Eller Scores Game-Winning Goal, Capitals Win First Stanley Cup

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Eller became the first Dane to win a Stanley Cup.

By Jenna West
June 07, 2018

Lars Eller scored the game-winning goal to give the Capitals their 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.

With the score tied at 3 halfway through the third period, Eller scored after the puck bounced off of the boards and was grabbed by Brett Connolly. Eller rebounded off of Connolly's pass to send it into the net.

The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. They last appeared in the Cup Final in 1998.

Eller also become the first Dane to win a Stanley Cup.

