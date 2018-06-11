When is the Capitals Stanley Cup parade?

The Washington Capitals have finally won the Stanley Cup and the city is ready to celebrate.

There's been no shortage of festivities since the Caps defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to win their first Stanley Cup in history.

Washington D.C. will host a championship parade on Tuesday, June 12, where thousands of fans are expected to head to the Mall to celebrate the city's first championship in 26 years.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. ET and will run from 23rd Street to 7th Street.

The entire route can be found here.