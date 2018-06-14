Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik told reporters that his left pinkie finger "kinda fell off" after a slash from Erik Haula in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights.

Orpik needed to have it stitched back on, but he didn't miss any games.

The 37-year-old did say he suffered a hand injury earlier in the playoffs against Columbus that might require surgery.

Orpik on his finger: “It kinda fell off.” Also, an unrelated hand injury he suffered in the Columbus series might require surgery. Hockey players, man. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HoxTlCNvDP — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) June 13, 2018

"It probably looked worse than it was to be honest with you," Orpik said. It was tough to look at, but the trainers did a really good job. It was never something that I thought would keep me from playing. … It kinda fell off."

As we all know, the Capitals won the Cup and the team has been on one big bender so it hasn't been too bad, but still, losing part of a finger on top of a hand injury? If that doesn't prove how tough hockey players are, I don't know what will.