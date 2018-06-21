We're just a few weeks removed from the Washington Capitals clinching the Stanley Cup and we're already looking ahead to the 2018-19 season.

The Capitals kick off their title defense on Oct. 3 at home against the Boston Bruins, a team with high hopes of their own entering the season, and that's only the start of the fun. Washington will also have a new twist on its rivalry with the Pittsburgh Penguins as the Caps will get a rematch with their Cup Final nemeses.

With a host of rumored big-name trades, the NHL draft and free agency in the coming days of the offseason, there'll be plenty more dates to circle on the hockey calendar, but here's what we've already got our eyes on for the upcoming season:

OCTOBER 3, 2018: BRUINS @ CAPITALS

After a summer of raging partying, Alex Ovechkin and Co. will raise their championship banner to the Capital One Arena rafters. Barry Trotz won't be behind the bench, but it will be the first step in the Caps' Stanley Cup title defense.

OCTOBER 4, 2018: CAPITALS @ PENGUINS

Any game between these two has been a hyped-up matchup since Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby entered the league, but with Ovi having added a Cup to his resume—and the Caps having finally gone through the Penguins to get it—this matchup will have some new twists thrown in for good measure.

OCTOBER 6, 2018: OILERS VS. DEVILS

Ted Lindsay award winner Connor McDavid and the Oilers will face off against reigning Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall and the Devils in Gothenburg, Sweden.

OCTOBER 10, 2018: GOLDEN KNIGHTS @ CAPITALS

It's a Stanley Cup Final rematch, the first time the teams meet in the season. Things may look a little different on the ice for both after free agency (John Carlson, James Neal, etc.), though the competition level shouldn't disappoint.

NOVEMBER 1-2, 2018: PANTHERS VS. JETS

The Panthers and Jets take things abroad to Helsinki, which will be a fun homecoming for Finnish natives and burgeoning superstars Patrik Laine and Aleksander Barkov.

NOVEMBER 23, 2018: RANGERS @ FLYERS

The Metropolitan Division rivals will take the ice for the Thanksgiving Day Showdown at Wells Fargo Center in an afternoon matchup that will give fans something to watch as they emerge from turkey-induced comas.

NOVEMBER 28, 2018: DUCKS @ PANTHERS

This game marks a matchup between two teams celebrating their 25th seasons in the NHL. It doesn’t seem all that long ago that they were part of the 1993-94 expansion, but both have come a long way since their expansion draft days, especially in the uniform department.

DECEMBER 23, 2018: KINGS @ GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The first of four matchups between two burgeoning rivals and a pair of the league's premier smack-talking twitter accounts. Based on your personal preferences, consider this your notice to prepare to log on, log off or set up your muted terms well in advance. We're guessing Vegas won't hesitate to mention a playoff sweep, but we're also eager to see how Los Angeles fires back.

JANUARY 1, 2019: BRUINS @ BLACKHAWKS

It seems like the Bruins and Blackhawks have been featured in every outdoor NHL game—they've combined to be in five of 10 Winter Classic matchups so far—but on New Year's Day at Notre Dame Stadium, they'll go head-to-head in the elements for the first time.

JANUARY 11, 2019: SABRES AT HURRICANES

OK, so maybe this one is looking a little too far ahead for a couple of reasons, but if everything goes as planned, this would be the first matchup between the top two picks in the 2018 draft, Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov. It should be a fun look at two players leading the way for their rebuilding franchises.

JANUARY 18, 2019: ISLANDERS AT CAPITALS

Barry Trotz, who resigned from the Capitals earlier this week and has all but taken the coaching vacancy with the Islanders just days after, returns to D.C. with his new team.

JANUARY 25-26: NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The always-fun Skills competition takes place on Friday in San Jose at the SAP Center and will provide all the GIF-able moments fans can handle and at least one big-name player will steal the show. On Saturday, buckle up for another installment of the 3-on-3 All-Star tournament and another chance for an unlikely hero to emerge.

FEBRUARY 23, 2019: PENGUINS @ FLYERS

The Keystone State rivals bring their game outdoors for the second time in three seasons as part of the NHL Stadium Series at Lincoln Financial Field.

FEBRUARY 27, 2019: OILERS @ MAPLE LEAFS

Sure, we're a few seasons removed from Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews going No. 1 in successive drafts, but both players have already proved themselves as two of the NHL's top players. We're not at Crosby-Ovechkin levels of matchup narratives yet, so sit back and enjoy someone adding to their personal highlight reel.

APRIL 6, 2019: FINAL DAY OF THE REGULAR SEASON

If you're a fan of chaos, the NHL's last day of regular season features 30 of the 31 teams squaring off, which could lead to teams sneaking into the postseason, playing spoiler or falling short of their ultimate goal. Make sure the remote has fresh batteries, because if recent history has shown us anything, it's going to be a day full of trying to keep up with it all.