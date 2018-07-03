Capitals Equipment Manager Brings Stanley Cup to Capital Gazette's Temporary Offices

What a gesture by the Capitals.

By Nihal Kolur
July 03, 2018

After the tragic shooting at the Capital Gazette's office in Annapolis, the Washington D.C. area was left heartbroken and shocked.

The Washington Capitals equipment manager, Craig Leydig, helped alleviate the pain on Tuesday, if only for a moment, bringing the Stanley Cup trophy to the newspaper's temporary offices.

Watch below.

A clearly emotional Leydig spoke about the gesture as he held back tears, saying he hopes it will help start the healing process.

Reporters at the Gazette kissed and took pictures with the trophy as they begin to recover from the horrific incident.

Well done, Capitals.

