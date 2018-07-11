NHL Players Share Their Biggest Pet Peeves

What really irks some of the game’s biggest stars? Their answers included a whole lot of exactly what fans could imagine, and then some.

By Michael Blinn
July 11, 2018

Hockey players can be an ornery bunch—look no further than post-whistle scrums.

But what really irks some of the game’s biggest stars? Their answers included a whole lot of exactly what fans could imagine, and then some as they shared their biggest annoyances in the NHL's latest edition of Puck Personality.

For instance, Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf, Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko, Capitals forward T.J. Oshie and Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury are no fans of divers and embellishers. 

“Anyone that embellishes, I think, is not fun to watch,” Oshie said. “If he’s on your team, you better talk to him.”

Another one of the biggest answers surrounds the age-old hockey superstition, which many players don’t seem to have the time for.

“When people have really crazy superstitions and you don’t know about it and you mess someone’s up and they’re all mad at you and you have no idea what you just did,” Lightning forward Tyler Johnson said.

There are plenty of players who agree with Johnson, including Predators defenseman Roman Josi and Senators blueliner Erik Karlsson—who avoids the practice entirely.

"Superstitions annoy me, that’s why I consider myself not having any,” he said.

And then, there are the little things. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask doesn’t like to be left waiting, and based on his legendary temper, it’s maybe a good idea to be on time around him. Don't mess up a skate sharpening for Sharks goaltender Martin Jones. Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is no fan of wet equipment—to be fair, who is?—while Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk just wants to see some manners in the locker room.

“A lot of people don’t say ‘god bless you’ after a sneeze, I’ve found,” he says. “I always say it. Every time I sneeze, I’m kind of looking around for someone and it never comes. That irks me a little bit."

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)