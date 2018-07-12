Goalie Connor Hellebuyck Signs Six-Year Contract to Stay With Jets

Connor Hellebuyck finished tied for first in the NHL in wins last season with 44.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 12, 2018

Connor Hellebuyck will be returning as goalie for the Winnipeg Jets on a new six-year, $37 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

In his third NHL season last year, Hellebuyck was tied for the league lead in wins with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning at 44. He also had six shutouts and a .924 save percentage for a Winnipeg squad that went 52-20-10 on the regular season and reached the Western Conference finals.

"This is exciting for many reasons but mainly because I love it here and I want to be a part of this team," Hellebuyck told reporters. "I really believe this team has what it takes."

In the 2018 playoffs the 25-year-old from Michigan went 9-8 and had a .922 save percentage.

Hellebuyck went 44-11-9 last season and his 44 wins were the most ever for an American-born goalie. For his career, the fifth-round pick to the Jets in 2012 holds an 83-41-14 record to go with 12 shutouts.

