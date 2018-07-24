You have to hand it to Blake Coleman. The recently re-signed New Jersey Devils forward knows how to capitalize on a situation.

Coleman made a couple of headlines last season when he was caught sipping on pickle juice in the penalty box during a game against the Colorado Avalanche in early October. At the time, it was a minor curiosity, but not much of a big dill. Little did we know that behind the scenes, the winger wasn’t going to let an opportunity go sour.

“I’ve gotten calls from probably 30 different pickle companies that nobody knows exists and a lot of free samples and pickle brine,” he told NHL Network’s On the Fly. “We’re coming out with our own special line of pickle juice for next season, so I’ll have my own.”

While any new venture is an exciting one, Coleman maybe would have done things a little differently if he could have.

“I should have gotten caught doing something with a Maserati.”

It’s been a pretty busy offseason for the 26-year-old, who got engaged on July 1st and followed it up a few weeks later with a new three-year deal worth $5.4 million that avoided arbitration.

Coleman found his stride in his first full NHL season in 2017-18, netting 13 goals and 25 points in 79 games and helping guide the surprising Devils back to the playoffs for the first time since 2012, one year after finishing with the third-worst record in the league. New Jersey fell to top-seeded Tampa Bay in the first round of the postseason in five games.

“It was a lot of fun last season,” Coleman said. “Last year, there were no expectations. This year, we have pretty high expectations for ourselves … Having those expectations makes you hungry and you want to get back and push yourself to be better every year.”