The Buffalo Sabres have traded for Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jeff Skinner, the team announced.

In exchange for Skinner, the Hurricanes acquired forward Cliff Pu, a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and third- and sixth-round picks in the 2020 draft.

"With Jeff becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, this was the right time for us to move on, and to provide Jeff with a fresh start in Buffalo," Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said. "We talked to every team in the league over the past four months, and ultimately the Sabres were the team that provided us with the best value in return, including three picks and a prospect we like in Cliff Pu."

Skinner had 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points in 82 games last season. In his eight years with Carolina, the 26-year-old forward had six 20-goal seasons, with a career-best 37 goals in 2016-17.

Skinner was selected seventh overall in the 2010 NHL draft by Carolina, where he netted 379 points in 579 career games. He won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie that season, scoring 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 points.

Pu was selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2016 NHL draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo in October of 2017. The 20-year-old forward started last season with the London Knights of the OHL and was traded to the Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 4. Pu had 29 goals and 55 assists for 84 points between the two teams in 2017-18, and totalled 210 points (80 goals, 130 assists) in 232 games in his four seasons in the OHL.