Legendary Blackhawks center Stan Mikita died at the age of 78 on Tuesday after a four-year battle with Lewy Body dementia.

A stalwart for Chicago over three decades, Mikita was an eight-time All-Star and won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 1961.

“There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan’s passing. He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago,” Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. “He left an imprint that will forever be etched in the hearts of fans — past, present and future. Stan made everyone he touched a better person. My wife Marilyn and I, joined by the entire Wirtz family, extend our prayers and thoughts to Jill and the Mikita family. ‘Stosh’ will be deeply missed, but never, ever forgotten.”

Mikita was slight on build, standing only 5'9" and 169 pounds, but that did little to shrink his accomplishments in Chicago. He is the organization's all-time leading scorer and a two-time MVP winner, taking home the Hart Trophy in 1966-67 and 1967-68.

Mikita retired in 1980 after 22 seasons with Chicago. He ended his career with 541 goals, good for the No. 31 spot on the all-time list.