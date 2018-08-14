Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday, the team announced.

He was hurt during offseason training according to the team and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The injury is a blow to both Sekera and Edmonton, as the team will be without one of its second-pairing defensemen heading into the season with little to choose from on the free-agent market. For Sekera, it represents the second straight season he’s suffered a serious injury after having recovered from an ACL tear in the 2017 playoffs that kept him out of the lineup until late December.

The 32-year-old blueliner posted eight assists in 36 games during 2017-18 after posting back-to-back 30-point campaigns in his first two seasons with the Oilers, with 25 of his 65 points coming on the power play. He’s entering the fourth season of a six-year deal that carries a $5.5 million cap hit and a no-movement clause through 2018-19.