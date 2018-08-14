Oilers Defenseman Andrej Sekera Out Indefinitely After Surgery

Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday, the team announced.

By Michael Blinn
August 14, 2018

He was hurt during offseason training according to the team and will be sidelined indefinitely. 

The injury is a blow to both Sekera and Edmonton, as the team will be without one of its second-pairing defensemen heading into the season with little to choose from on the free-agent market. For Sekera, it represents the second straight season he’s suffered a serious injury after having recovered from an ACL tear in the 2017 playoffs that kept him out of the lineup until late December.

The 32-year-old blueliner posted eight assists in 36 games during 2017-18 after posting back-to-back 30-point campaigns in his first two seasons with the Oilers, with 25 of his 65 points coming on the power play. He’s entering the fourth season of a six-year deal that carries a $5.5 million cap hit and a no-movement clause through 2018-19. 

 

