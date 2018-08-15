PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Mariners officially have a mascot: Beacon the Puffin.

Portland’s newest professional hockey franchise announced Wednesday that Beacon will be at all Mariners home games, and the mascot will make appearances in the community year-round.

The Puffins was one of the five finalists in a contest to name the team.

According to WCSH-TV , Beacon was born March 15, its favorite song is “Free as a Bird” by The Beatles, and its hometown is Machias Seal Island which is one of the largest Puffin nesting locations in Maine.

The East Coast Hockey League Team is affiliated with the New York Rangers.

They play their first game in the Cross Insurance Arena Oct. 13.

___

Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com