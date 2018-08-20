Canadiens Acquire Hunter Shinkaruk From Flames for Kerby Rychel

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Canadiens and Flames swapped a pair of former first-round picks on Monday.

By Michael Blinn
August 20, 2018

The Flames and Canadiens swapped a pair of forwards on Monday, with Hunter Shinkaruk sent to Montreal for Kerby Rychel.

Shinkaruk, a 23-year-old former first-round pick, no. 24 by Vancouver in 2013, has skated in 15 NHL games, posting two goals and four points with the Canucks and Flames. He scored 17 goals and 32 points in 63 games with AHL Stocking during the 2017-18 season. The Canadiens quickly signed their new RFA to a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level. 

Going westward is Rychel, who was picked five slots ahead of Shinkaruk by the Blue Jackets in 2013. He received a one-year contract for $650,000 from the Flames, who hope he can add to the four goals and 15 points he’s tallied in 41 career NHL games, including a goal and assist with the Habs last season. Rychel, 23, split the 2017-18 season between AHL Toronto and the Laval Rocket, posting 18 goals and 42 points. 

Both were highly-touted prospects, but are running out of time to make an impact at the NHL level. At this point, they’re more suited to bottom-six roles, but will have to earn them on their new clubs.

