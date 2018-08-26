Flyers' Alex Lyon Pays Tribute to 'The Sixth Sense' With Goalie Mask

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

The third installment of Alex Lyon's horror movie-based goalie masks is a tribute to 1999's The Sixth Sense.

By Michael Blinn
August 26, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Alex Lyon went to the great beyond for his new goalie mask, a tribute to the 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense.

One side of the mask features orange-hued portraits of stars Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis and the famous line “I see dead people,” while the other side is adorned with a dripping Flyers logo. According to mask artist David Gunnarsson, it was created in a “non-symmetrical way so when the mask turns from side to side it gives an extra scary effect.”

"The paintings on the side are painted with 3 different paint techniques,” Gunnarsson wrote on his Facebook page. “I love the challenge to mix paint techniques and create it into one unique painting. One painting is created with freehand airbrush, the next with freehand sketching and the next with freehand brush.”

The homage to the Philly-based movie is Lyon’s third horror-based mask, following Gunnarsson’s "Orange Balloons" design based on the movie It, while the second concept is a take on Jigsaw, the antagonist from the Saw franchise.

Gunnarsson has created numerous mask designs for professional goalies, including Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, Scott Darling, Frederik Andersen, Devan Dubnyk, Ben Bishop and more.

Lyon, coming off his first taste of the NHL during the 2017-18 season, signed a two-year contract extension in July. He appeared in 11 games with the Flyers, going 4-2-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)