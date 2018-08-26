Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Alex Lyon went to the great beyond for his new goalie mask, a tribute to the 1999 thriller The Sixth Sense.

One side of the mask features orange-hued portraits of stars Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis and the famous line “I see dead people,” while the other side is adorned with a dripping Flyers logo. According to mask artist David Gunnarsson, it was created in a “non-symmetrical way so when the mask turns from side to side it gives an extra scary effect.”

"The paintings on the side are painted with 3 different paint techniques,” Gunnarsson wrote on his Facebook page. “I love the challenge to mix paint techniques and create it into one unique painting. One painting is created with freehand airbrush, the next with freehand sketching and the next with freehand brush.”

Horror movie fan or not, you can't help but be amazed by @NHLFlyers goalie Alex Lyon's new mask.



Another insane creation from the mind of @artofdave. pic.twitter.com/aVQFkFgbnS — NHL (@NHL) August 25, 2018

The homage to the Philly-based movie is Lyon’s third horror-based mask, following Gunnarsson’s "Orange Balloons" design based on the movie It, while the second concept is a take on Jigsaw, the antagonist from the Saw franchise.

Gunnarsson has created numerous mask designs for professional goalies, including Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, Scott Darling, Frederik Andersen, Devan Dubnyk, Ben Bishop and more.

Lyon, coming off his first taste of the NHL during the 2017-18 season, signed a two-year contract extension in July. He appeared in 11 games with the Flyers, going 4-2-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage.