Montreal Trades Captain Max Pacioretty to Vegas

Christopher Pasatieri/NHLI via Getty Images

The Canadiens have traded captain Max Pacioretty to the Golden Knights for Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick for the 2019 draft. 

By Kristen Nelson
September 10, 2018

The Golden Knights made a late-night acquisition Sunday by trading for forward Max Pacioretty from the Candiens. Montreal will receive forward Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft originally acquired from Columbus. 

Pacioretty, who captained Montreal for three years, had 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 64 games last season. The left winger had 226 goals and 222 assists in 10 seasons with the Canadiens, who picked Pacioretty 22nd overall in the 2007 draft. He is in the final year of a six-year, $27 million contract extension he signed with the Habs in 2012 that has a $4.5 million AAV. 

Vegas acquired Tatar from Detroit at the trade deadline in February for three draft picks. The winger, who was selected 60th by the Red Wings in the 2009 draft, played in 20 regular season games and eight playoff games for the 2017-18 Western Conference champs. Tatar signed a four-year, $21.2 million contract with Detroit in 2017 that has a $5.3 million AAV. 

