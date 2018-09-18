Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill Form First NHL, Sports Betting Partnership

This will be the first sports betting partnership in the NHL. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 18, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights have partnered with William Hill for the first deal between a sports book operator and the NHL, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to engage different segments our fan base and provide a unique fan experience," Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said. "Like the Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill US is a proud 'Vegas Born' organization. This partnership between a major professional team and a sports book operator is a historic, landmark agreement and we are delighted to be leading the way with William Hill in this space."

The partnership will feature a TV visible dashboard, in-arena signage, updated league-wide odds displayed on the in-arena Knight Tron during intermission and more.

The Supreme Court overturned a ban on sports betting in most states in May.

William Hill operates 108 race and sports books in Nevada.

The Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup final after winning the Western Conference championship in their inaugural season. The team lost to the Capitals in five games.

Vegas opens its season on Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)