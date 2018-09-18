The Vegas Golden Knights have partnered with William Hill for the first deal between a sports book operator and the NHL, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to engage different segments our fan base and provide a unique fan experience," Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said. "Like the Vegas Golden Knights, William Hill US is a proud 'Vegas Born' organization. This partnership between a major professional team and a sports book operator is a historic, landmark agreement and we are delighted to be leading the way with William Hill in this space."

The partnership will feature a TV visible dashboard, in-arena signage, updated league-wide odds displayed on the in-arena Knight Tron during intermission and more.

The Supreme Court overturned a ban on sports betting in most states in May.

William Hill operates 108 race and sports books in Nevada.

The Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup final after winning the Western Conference championship in their inaugural season. The team lost to the Capitals in five games.

Vegas opens its season on Oct. 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers.