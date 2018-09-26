Report: Flyers Forward Jori Lehtera Questioned About Cocaine Ring in Finland

Flyers' Jori Lehtera is reportedly a suspect in Finnish cocaine ring investigation.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 26, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera was questioned by police in Finland about allegations concerning his involvement in a cocaine ring, MTV.fi reported on Wednesday.

According to the Finnish news service, Lehtera is one of 23 suspects in the case involving two kilograms of cocaine that started being spread last January. Police raided Lehtera's cottage in Tampere, Finland, over the summer, but no charges have been filed. Lehtera has denied the allegations. The Flyers have not commented on the report.

NHL
Stars Winger Alexander Radulov Wears Fan’s Replica Jersey in Game

Lehtera, who had three goals and eight points in 62 games last season, is entering his final year on a contract that is set to pay him $5 million.

Philadelphia opens its regular season on the road against last year's Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 4.

