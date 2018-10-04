Panthers Goalie Roberto Luongo to Honor Parkland Shooting Victims on Mask This Season

Photo by Juan Salas/Icon Sportswire

Luongo will play this NHL season with a new decoration on his goalie mask.

By Will Ragatz
October 04, 2018

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo has added a ribbon to his mask honoring the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. 

Luongo lives in Parkland, Fla., which is where Stoneman Douglas is located. The high school is around 10 miles away from the Panthers' arena and less than four miles away from their practice facility.

The Panthers honored victims of the Feb. 14 shooting by adding jersey patches and helmet decals before their first game following the tragedy, a road game in Calgary on Feb. 17. They continued to wear those jerseys throughout the rest of the season.

Before the Panthers' first home game since the shooting on Feb. 22, Luongo gave an emotional speech during a pregame tribute. 

The Panthers also hosted a blood drive outside of the arena and created a raffle that contributed thousands of dollars to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund.

Luongo isn't the only goalie using his mask as a tribute this season. Golden Knights prospect Oscar Dansk's mask honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas.

The 2018-19 season is Luongo's 19th in the NHL and 11th with Florida.

