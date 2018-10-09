Watch: Gritty Channels Miley Cyrus for Entrance at Flyers' Home Opener

Miley Cyrus would be proud.

By Emily Caron
October 09, 2018

You've probably seen the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, Gritty, somewhere on the Internet since his late September debut. What you probably haven't seen, however, is wrecking ball Gritty. 

Gritty entered the Flyers' first regular season home game against the Sharks to Miley Cyrus's hit song "Wrecking Ball," descending from the arena rafters in dramatic fashion. The orange blob swung his way to center ice and further into our hearts.

Watch the entrance below: 

Count the Flyers among those hypnotized by their big orange mascot, as the team gave up four first-period goals to the visiting Sharks. Maybe next time Gritty can rappel into the Philly crease.

