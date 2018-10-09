You've probably seen the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, Gritty, somewhere on the Internet since his late September debut. What you probably haven't seen, however, is wrecking ball Gritty.

Gritty entered the Flyers' first regular season home game against the Sharks to Miley Cyrus's hit song "Wrecking Ball," descending from the arena rafters in dramatic fashion. The orange blob swung his way to center ice and further into our hearts.

Watch the entrance below:

Eat your heart out @MileyCyrus, @GrittyNHL came in like a wrecking ball tonight.



Here's his incredible entrance into his first home regular season game. pic.twitter.com/WpqsY7HAy3 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 9, 2018

Count the Flyers among those hypnotized by their big orange mascot, as the team gave up four first-period goals to the visiting Sharks. Maybe next time Gritty can rappel into the Philly crease.