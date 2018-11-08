Three-time cancer survivor and Rangers superfan Connor McMahon was surprised by his favorite goalie, New York's Henrik Lundqvist, on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

After a special message for the 17-year-old from several members of his favorite team, Lundqvist arrived on set with two Rangers jerseys for McMahon.

"I don't know how you battle through it," Lundqvist said to McMahon's parents, "but it shows you, all of you, [are] big fighters, and it's inspiring."

Yesterday on @GMA #NYR Henrik Lundqvist surprised three-time cancer survivor and Blueshirt fan Connor McMahon. #NYRHFC



Learn more about Connor's story: https://t.co/wvgKpv5Etq pic.twitter.com/KXDj6WT41b — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 8, 2018

Rangers forwards Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad and defenseman Marc Staal invited McMahon to a Rangers game and a behind-the-scenes tour of Madison Square Garden.

November is "Hockey Fights Cancer" month, where teams across the league honor those battling the disease, survivors and raises money for the American Cancer Society, Canadian Cancer Society and the Movember Foundation. McMahon, an Alpharetta, Ga. native, has fought acute lymphoblastic leukemia on three separate occasions. He has been cancer free for more than two years and continues to deliver "Hope" backpacks and supplies to other children with cancer, as he has done for the past 10 years.

"When I got diagnosed with cancer, hockey was my escape," McMahon said. "When I was on the ice, I could really clear my head, and hockey was the only thing I was thinking about. While I was on the ice, I wasn't the kid with cancer; I was a hockey player."

McMahon has been playing goalie since he began skating at the age of 3 and has always looked up to Lundqvist.

The Rangers take on the Red Wings on Friday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.