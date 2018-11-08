Watch: Hot Mic Catches P.K. Subban Refusing to Fight, Says ‘You’re Right, I’m a P----’

Subban and the Predators got the last laugh, winning 4-1 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 08, 2018

P.K. Subban wasn't looking for a fight against Avalanche defender Nikita Zadorov in the Predators' 4-1 win on Wednesday night, but he did have some harsh words during a stop in the action. 

Subban was caught insluting Zadorov's poor play during a confrontation but added some self-deprecation in the process. 

"You know what, I'm a p----, you're right," Subban said. "I wouldn't fight you, but you're a terrible hockey player.

Watch Subban's full criticism of his fellow defenseman below:

The three-time All-Star is steering clear of any fights with 6'5", 230-pound Zadorov. But in terms of production, Subban has a clear edge by tallying 278 career points compared to just 34 from Zadorov. 

