Watch: Canucks Wing Antoine Roussel Bites Sharks' Vlasic, Receives $5,000 Fine

Roussel received a $5,000 fine from the NHL's Department of Player Safety after biting Vlasic after the Shark's win.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel bit Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic on the hand late in the third period Friday night during Vancouver's 4-0 loss to San Jose.

The Sharks defenseman got into a late-game scrum with Roussel, who can be seen biting Vlasic despite interference by the officials. Roussel picked up his fifth penalty of the night after the fight.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Saturday that Rouseel has been fined $5,000 for the bite, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. 

Vancouver returns to action against the Kings on Sunday, Nov. 25. Start time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)