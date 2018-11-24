Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel bit Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic on the hand late in the third period Friday night during Vancouver's 4-0 loss to San Jose.

The Sharks defenseman got into a late-game scrum with Roussel, who can be seen biting Vlasic despite interference by the officials. Roussel picked up his fifth penalty of the night after the fight.

Roussel bit Vlasic 😬 pic.twitter.com/52mHb7l9Iw — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 24, 2018

Roussel picked up 5 penalties tonight 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0nZFFDDzNu — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 24, 2018

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Saturday that Rouseel has been fined $5,000 for the bite, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Vancouver returns to action against the Kings on Sunday, Nov. 25. Start time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.