Sabres Suspend Patrik Berglund for Failing to Report to Team

Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Berglund missed the past two games with what coach Phil Housley initially called an illness.

By Associated Press
December 15, 2018

WASHINGTON — The Buffalo Sabres have suspended forward Patrik Berglund indefinitely for failing to report to the team.

The Sabres announced the suspension Saturday, hours before facing the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. Berglund missed the past two games with what coach Phil Housley initially called an illness.

“From my knowledge talking to the medical staff, he was ill, so we handled it that way,” Housley said. “Obviously it developed into something different, and (general manager Jason Botterill) and the management are handling that.”

The 30-year-old Swede has two goals and two assists in 23 games this season. He was a healthy scratch earlier this season and missed five games with an upper-body injury.

Asked about Berglund not being “all in” with the rest of the team, Housley declined comment. The second-year coach preferred to talk about the players still with the Sabres.

“We’re going to focus on the guys in that locker room,” Housley said. “We do have some depth. ... We feel really good about our club.”

An email sent to Berglund’s agent, Peter Wallen, was not immediately returned.

Buffalo acquired Berglund from St. Louis in the offseason as part of a four-player trade that sent center Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues. Berglund, who played the first 10 seasons of his career with St. Louis, has three years remaining on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $3.85 million.

Berglund has 170 goals and 156 assists for 326 points in 717 regular-season games with the Blues and Sabres.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)