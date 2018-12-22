Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret was taken from the arena on a stretcher during a team broadcast Saturday, reports The Buffalo News.

According to the News, Jeanneret was removed from the KeyBank Center press box during the third period of the team's game against the Ducks. The 76-year-old was reportedly feeling light-headed on air and stopped talking during the broadcast. Intermission host Brian Duff later moved to the press box to help call the game.

The Athletic's Tim Graham reported Jeanneret was experiencing heart-related issues and that he was taken by ambulance to Buffalo General.

Following Phil Housley's postgame press conference, a Sabres spokesperson said there was no update Jeanneret's condition, according to the News.

Before the game, Jeanneret was dressed as Santa Claus and appeared in good spirits.

Jeanneret has been with the team since 1971, and he's in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He survived a bout with throat cancer after he was diagnosed in 2014.