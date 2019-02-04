Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler was carted off the ice after landing face first on the ice in Monday's 2–1 loss to the Flyers.

The team announced Edler went for X-rays on his face, and there was no further update.

Edler was moving away from his team's goal in the third period of the game when he faceplanted. From the video, it appears Edler's stick got caught up in the skates of Flyers winger Jake Voracek, and Edler then fell to the ground. He was down for several minutes and bleeding before he was carted off. Flyers fans gave Edler a standing ovation as he got up.

NBC's John Boruk reported that Edler was seen walking out of the arena in street clothes.

Before Monday's game, Edler had five goals and 15 assists this season.