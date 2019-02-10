Flames wing James Neal was the recipient of an inadvertant high stick from Canucks defenseman Alex Biega on Saturday night, losing several teeth in the process. Biega was assessed a four-minute penalty as officials collected Neal's dislodged teeth on the ice.

A moment of silence for James Neal's fake teeth https://t.co/1d3J2iQ1we pic.twitter.com/dsVCU6x75I — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) February 10, 2019

Neal returned to action prior to the end of Biega's penalty.

"That's why there are dentists, right?" Flames head coach Bill Peters told reporters postgame. "I think for every tooth he lost, they got a minor."

Vancouver won in a shootout on Saturday, defeating the Flames 4-3 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Neal is in his 11th NHL season. He played with four different teams before joining the Flames, tallying 268 career goals.

The Flames are first in the Western Conference at 34–15–6. The Canucks are ninth in the West at 25–24–7.