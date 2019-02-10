Thank U, Next: Superstar Ariana Grande Was Hit by NHL Pucks Twice as a Child

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Ariana Grande grew up a Panthers fan.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 10, 2019

We finally understand why pop diva Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry. 

Hockey author Mike Commito shared a photo of Grande riding the Zamboni at the Florida Panthers game from a newspaper in 1998 on Saturday.

Nothing crazy about that as the star grew up in Boca Raton, Fla. and was raised as a Panthers fan. She even performed her show at the arena in 2015.

The real story was Grande was hit by two pucks at NHL games by the age of five.

"The 5-year-old Boca Raton kid, who has gone to just about every home game since she turned 2, also attracts pucks," the original story in the Sun Sentinel from 1998 said. "Yep. Hockey pucks. At last night’s historic Panther home opener in the squeaky-new arena, her mom, Joan Grande-Butera, was telling Insider about a game last January when her daughter was hit in the right wrist by an errant Gord Murphy shot when—believe it or not—she was hit again. This time by a puck fired by an unidentified Tampa Bay player. That made her the first fan hit in a regular-season game in the new building."

Well, our favorite Dangerous Woman acknowledged the crazy sports story on Sunday

Thank u next, indeed, and here's hoping she has one less problem with the Panthers.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message