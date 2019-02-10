We finally understand why pop diva Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry.

Hockey author Mike Commito shared a photo of Grande riding the Zamboni at the Florida Panthers game from a newspaper in 1998 on Saturday.

Nothing crazy about that as the star grew up in Boca Raton, Fla. and was raised as a Panthers fan. She even performed her show at the arena in 2015.

The real story was Grande was hit by two pucks at NHL games by the age of five.

"The 5-year-old Boca Raton kid, who has gone to just about every home game since she turned 2, also attracts pucks," the original story in the Sun Sentinel from 1998 said. "Yep. Hockey pucks. At last night’s historic Panther home opener in the squeaky-new arena, her mom, Joan Grande-Butera, was telling Insider about a game last January when her daughter was hit in the right wrist by an errant Gord Murphy shot when—believe it or not—she was hit again. This time by a puck fired by an unidentified Tampa Bay player. That made her the first fan hit in a regular-season game in the new building."

Well, our favorite Dangerous Woman acknowledged the crazy sports story on Sunday

Thank u next, indeed, and here's hoping she has one less problem with the Panthers.