Canadian Women Beat U.S. to Tie Rivalry Series

February 15, 2019

TORONTO — Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin each had a goal and an assist and Canada beat the United States 4-3 on Thursday night to tie the best-of-three Rivalry Series at a game apiece.

The series ends Sunday in Detroit. The U.S. won the opener 1-0 on Tuesday night in London, Ontario.

Laura Fortino and Brianne Jenner also scored for Canada and Genevieve Lacasse made 24 saves — 15 in the third period.

“We found a way to score goals and we found a way early,” Canadian coach Perry Pearn said. “In these tight games if you win the special-teams game you often win the hockey game and tonight we won the special-teams game 2-1 and that’s the difference.”

Alex Carpenter, Hannah Brandt and Brianna Decker scored for the U.S., and Katie Burt stopped 26 shots.

“We spent too much time playing with a player down in the second to be able to play our game and really hit our stride,” American coach Bob Corkum said. “With that said, I’m proud of the way we competed until the final buzzer. We know we have some things to work on, and we’ll be ready to go again Sunday in Detroit.”

Rattray scored at 7:06 of the third to put the Canadians ahead 4-2.

“That was only my second goal with Canada so it was pretty fun to score that one,” Rattray said. “Not a bad one to score.”

Decker made it 4-3 at 10:34, shoveling a loose puck past Lecasse in front.

“It’s not acceptable for us to take a game off, take a period off, take a shift off,” Decker said. “I think we all know we can be better. You have a split series now and winner takes all. That will be good for us heading into Sunday with that mentality.”

