Hurricanes Respond to Don Cherry, Make 'Bunch of Jerks' Shirts

Cherry criticized the Hurricanes for their Storm Surge celebration on Saturday. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 17, 2019

The Hurricanes have gained popularity for their "Storm Surge" celebrations at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. this season, much to the chagrin of legendary commentator Don Cherry. The long-time face of Hockey Night In Canada called Carolina's crew "a bunch of jerks" on Saturday night, and it didn't take long for the Hurricanes to respond.

Carolina released a new t-shirt on its team website on Sunday, with the phrase "Bunch of Jerks" emblazoned on the front. The shirt and dig at Cherry can be yours for just $32. 

Check out Hurricanes' postgame celebration and Cherry's comments below:

The Hurricanes, who haven't reached the playoffs since 2009, will need to break out a few more celebrations to make the Eastern Conference playoffs. They enter Sunday night ninth in the East with 68 points, one back of Pittsburgh, Montreal and Columbus.

‘Storm Surge’ Celebrations Inject Fun Into Revitalized Hurricanes

Carolina is on a 15–5–1 run since the calendar flipped to 2019, after falling to the bottom in December.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message