Tracking Every NHL Trade Deadline Move: Wayne Simmonds, Mark Stone, Adam McQuaid Dealt

The NHL trade deadline saw a flurry of activity on Monday, with 20 deals executed before the deadline at 3 p.m. ET. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 25, 2019

A slate of big names moved during the deadline, headlined by former Flyers wing Wayne Simmonds moving to Nashville. The 11-year veteran has 242 career goals and 229 assists in over 800 games. He will be a unrestricted free agent this summer.

Check out the full list of moves below, per the NHL.

Anaheim traded D Michael Del Zotto to St. Louis for St. Louis' 6th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Arizona traded C Jordan Weal to Montreal for C Michael Chaput.

Buffalo traded D Nathan Beaulieu to Winnipeg for Winnipeg's 6th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Carolina traded RW Cliff Pu to Florida for future considerations.

Columbus traded D Julius Bergman and its 4th- and 7th-round picks in the 2019 NHL Draft to Rangers for D Adam McQuaid.

Columbus traded C Alex Broadhurst to Winnipeg for future considerations.

Florida traded C Derick Brassard and a conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to Colorado for Colorado’s 3rd-round pick in 2020.

Florida traded D Chris Wideman to Pittsburgh for C Jean-Sebastien Dea.

Florida traded D Bogdan Kiselevich to Winnipeg for Winnipeg's 7th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Los Angeles traded D Oscar Fantenberg to Calgary for a conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Minnesota traded RW Mikael Granlund to Nashville for LW Kevin Fiala.

Minnesota traded C Matt Hendricks to Winnipeg for Winnipeg's 7th-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Nashville traded RW Ryan Hartman and a conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to Philadelphia for RW Wayne Simmonds.

New Jersey traded G Keith Kinkaid to Columbus for Columbus' 5th-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

New Jersey traded LW Marcus Johansson to Boston for Boston's 2nd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and 4th-round pick in 2020.

NY Rangers traded C Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg for LW Brendan Lemieux, Winnipeg’s 1st-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (conditional) and a conditional pick in 2022.

Ottawa traded RW Mark Stone and RW Tobias Lindberg to Vegas for D Erik Brannstrom, C Oscar Lindberg and Dallas' 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (previously acquired).

Pittsburgh traded LW Tanner Pearson to Vancouver for D Erik Gudbranson.

San Jose traded C Linus Karlsson to Vancouver for C Jonathan Dahlen.

Toronto traded C Par Lindholm to Winnipeg for LW Nic Petan.

