The Hurricanes took their Storm Surge to another level on Friday night, adding a celebrity cameo to the evening's celebration of Carolina's 5–2 win over the Blues.

With boxer Evander Holyfield in the building, the Canes pulled out another cross-sport celebration. Bowling, quidditch and baseball have all made appearances in the Surge this season, but boxing made its debut when the team sent winger Jordan Martinook into its imaginary center-ice ring to take on the four-time heavyweight champ.

Holyfield knocked Martinook out with just one punch—and some help from the Canadian's acting skills.

Holyfield's knockout wasn't his only interaction with the team. The retired champ also spent some time with the team before the game in the locker room. Holyfield dished out some words of wisdom before the Canes took the ice.

.@holyfield surprised the squad before tonight's game and offered some words of wisdom pic.twitter.com/2K3B9OF3t3 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) March 1, 2019

Carolina improved to 35–23–6 with the win and currently sits in the East's final wild-card spot.