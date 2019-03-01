Watch: Evander Holyfield Makes Celebrity Cameo in Hurricanes' Storm Surge Celebration

Karl DeBlaker/NHLI via Getty Images

Friday night's Storm Surge celebration featured a one-punch knockout by Evander Holyfield.

By Emily Caron
March 01, 2019

The Hurricanes took their Storm Surge to another level on Friday night, adding a celebrity cameo to the evening's celebration of Carolina's 5–2 win over the Blues.

With boxer Evander Holyfield in the building, the Canes pulled out another cross-sport celebration. Bowling, quidditch and baseball have all made appearances in the Surge this season, but boxing made its debut when the team sent winger Jordan Martinook into its imaginary center-ice ring to take on the four-time heavyweight champ.

Holyfield knocked Martinook out with just one punch—and some help from the Canadian's acting skills.

Holyfield's knockout wasn't his only interaction with the team. The retired champ also spent some time with the team before the game in the locker room. Holyfield dished out some words of wisdom before the Canes took the ice.

Carolina improved to 35–23–6 with the win and currently sits in the East's final wild-card spot.

