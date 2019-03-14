San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane will miss Thursday's game against the Panthers after announcing that he and his wife recently lost a child during pregnancy.

"I would like to thank everyone who has reached to to my wife and I during this extremely difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Over the weekend, our daughter, Eva, at 26 weeks, passed away. As expecting parents, this past week has broken us. We’ve received a ton of support from family and friends, and we truly want to thank them. We would also like to thank our Sharks Family for their support, compassion and allowing me to be with my family during this time.”

A message from my family and I pic.twitter.com/q8sPXQkWh8 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) March 14, 2019

Kane has not played with the Sharks since Feb. 26, missing six games during that time span. He did not travel with the team on its two-game road trip this week to Minnesota and Winnipeg.

“Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow,” Kane wrote. “Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.

"You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about. And though we are devaststaed that you couldn’t stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul. Your spirit will give us strength, your love will give us comfort. We will love you forever.”

The Sharks and NHL shared their condolences after Kane's announcement.

The National Hockey League family offers its deepest condolences to Evander Kane and his family. https://t.co/thT194sc0e — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2019

Our thoughts go out to you and your family ♥️ https://t.co/sfEDw2pqy0 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 14, 2019

The Sharks currently lead the Pacific Division with a 43-19-8 record and 94 points, just one ahead of the Calgary Flames. San Jose hosts Florida on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.