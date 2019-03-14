Sharks Winger Evander Kane, Wife Lose Daughter During Pregnancy After 26 Weeks

Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images

Kane will miss his seventh consecutive game after his daughter, Eva, died over the weekend.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 14, 2019

San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane will miss Thursday's game against the Panthers after announcing that he and his wife recently lost a child during pregnancy.

"I would like to thank everyone who has reached to to my wife and I during this extremely difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Over the weekend, our daughter, Eva, at 26 weeks, passed away. As expecting parents, this past week has broken us. We’ve received a ton of support from family and friends, and we truly want to thank them. We would also like to thank our Sharks Family for their support, compassion and allowing me to be with my family during this time.”

Kane has not played with the Sharks since Feb. 26, missing six games during that time span. He did not travel with the team on its two-game road trip this week to Minnesota and Winnipeg.

“Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow,” Kane wrote. “Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time. 

"You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about. And though we are devaststaed that you couldn’t stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul. Your spirit will give us strength, your love will give us comfort. We will love you forever.”

The Sharks and NHL shared their condolences after Kane's announcement.

The Sharks currently lead the Pacific Division with a 43-19-8 record and 94 points, just one ahead of the Calgary Flames. San Jose hosts Florida on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message